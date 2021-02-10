Sanofi to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.83 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sanofi in a report released on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.70. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sanofi’s FY2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SNY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of SNY opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 101.4% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

