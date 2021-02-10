Sanofi’s (SNY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Sanofi stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.00. 63,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $120.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.01.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,896,000 after acquiring an additional 558,819 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,624,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,378,000 after buying an additional 468,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,084,000 after buying an additional 314,656 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,308,000 after buying an additional 178,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1,498.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 161,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

