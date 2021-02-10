Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s share price traded down 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.85. 527,243 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 462,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Savara in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 12.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $100.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVRA. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the third quarter worth $409,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Savara by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 178,861 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Savara by 309.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 41,586 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Savara by 36.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 29,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Savara in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

