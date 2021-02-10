Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (LON:SERE) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (LON:SERE) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 88.74 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.18). Approximately 287,004 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 251,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.20 ($1.18).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 99.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £120.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.51.

Get Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company is engaged in property investment in the Continental Europe. The Company’s objective is to target a dividend yield of 5.5% based on the euro equivalent of the issue price at launch.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.