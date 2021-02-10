Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.61

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.61 and last traded at $37.57, with a volume of 17023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.47.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

