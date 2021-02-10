Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.77

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.77 and last traded at $95.64, with a volume of 1196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.05.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.