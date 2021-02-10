Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Holdings Increased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after buying an additional 20,995 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 213,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after buying an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $74.49. 378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,887. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $74.33.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.