Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Holdings Decreased by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,525,000 after acquiring an additional 782,186 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,514,000 after acquiring an additional 778,431 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,041,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,742,000 after acquiring an additional 518,063 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,085.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 421,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,187,000 after acquiring an additional 386,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,690,000 after acquiring an additional 315,814 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.57. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $62.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.