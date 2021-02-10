Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 0.5% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,603,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after buying an additional 28,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 343,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,308,000 after buying an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $62.27. The stock had a trading volume of 52,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,608. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.57. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $62.39.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.