Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will post $135.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.59 million and the lowest is $131.37 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $219.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year sales of $908.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $903.77 million to $912.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $843.68 million, with estimates ranging from $703.75 million to $935.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Several brokerages have commented on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $849.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

