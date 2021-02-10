Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Trading Up 6.9%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) was up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $15.48. Approximately 2,692,129 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,950,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

The company has a market cap of $908.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth $305,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth $400,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 17.9% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 220,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 33,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 13.4% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.