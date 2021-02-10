Scotiabank Increases TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target to $149.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $148.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded TMX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

OTCMKTS TMXXF remained flat at $$97.98 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 405. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.26. TMX Group has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $109.85.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

