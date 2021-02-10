Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L) (LON:SMT) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,387.00

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L) (LON:SMT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,387 ($18.12) and last traded at GBX 1,380.94 ($18.04), with a volume of 300071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,371 ($17.91).

The firm has a market capitalization of £20.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -402.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,251.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,063.38.

In other Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L) news, insider Amar Bhidé purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,222 ($15.97) per share, for a total transaction of £24,440 ($31,931.02). Also, insider Patrick Maxwell purchased 6,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,230 ($16.07) per share, for a total transaction of £79,605.60 ($104,005.23).

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

