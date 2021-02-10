ScPrime Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and approximately $49,296.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ScPrime has traded 37% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00055785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00282645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00060201 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.69 or 0.01155755 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00114266 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00055385 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 39,367,736 coins and its circulating supply is 32,684,125 coins. ScPrime’s official website is siaprime.net

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

