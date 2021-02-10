Scrypta (LYRA) Market Cap Reaches $210,104.33

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $210,104.33 and approximately $2,370.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Scrypta has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00028458 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 67.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001057 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000092 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 159% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001821 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,810,171 coins and its circulating supply is 16,010,171 coins. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

Scrypta Coin Trading

Scrypta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

