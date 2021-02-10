Scrypta Price Up 28.9% Over Last Week (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 33% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Scrypta has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $208,011.70 and approximately $3,118.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00025948 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001023 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000096 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001821 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,810,171 coins and its circulating supply is 16,010,171 coins. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

Buying and Selling Scrypta

Scrypta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

