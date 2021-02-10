SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Position Reduced by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,260 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 2.55% of SEACOR Marine worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SEACOR Marine by 148.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management grew its position in SEACOR Marine by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SEACOR Marine by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SEACOR Marine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. grew its position in SEACOR Marine by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 1,147,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 83,013 shares in the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SMHI opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $88.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 149 support and specialty vessels, of which 98 were owned or leased-in, 47 were joint-ventured, and four were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.

