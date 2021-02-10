SEEEN plc (SEEN.L) (LON:SEEN) Shares Down 2.2%

SEEEN plc (SEEN.L) (LON:SEEN)’s stock price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38.15 ($0.50). Approximately 50,485 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 30,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.51).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 34.09.

About SEEEN plc (SEEN.L) (LON:SEEN)

SEEEN plc operates a social platform for sharing video micro-moments worldwide. Its services include advertising, ecommerce, digital licensing, content syndication, and promotion. SEEEN plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

