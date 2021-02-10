SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.43, but opened at $5.02. SemiLEDs shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 6,159 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Hsin-Liang Christopher Lee sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 52.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 million, a P/E ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 36.29% and a negative net margin of 17.69%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDs stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.35% of SemiLEDs at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEDS)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.