Sentinel Chain (SENC) Hits Market Cap of $192,085.04

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 10th. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $192,085.04 and $46,225.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain (CRYPTO:SENC) is a token. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

