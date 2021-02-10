Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Up 18.7% Over Last Week

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.10 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00021456 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015889 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005130 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001771 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 448,637,618 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.