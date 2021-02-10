Sentinel (SENT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.02 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $11.02 million and $135,539.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

SENT is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

