Sentinel Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $10.97 million and $150,282.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

SENT is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

