Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Trading Down 9.3%

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) dropped 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.45 and last traded at $25.79. Approximately 909,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 986,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

MCRB has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 4.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 171.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,789,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,997 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,327,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,953 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $8,823,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,678,000 after buying an additional 291,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.