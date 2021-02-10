Sergio Traversa Sells 3,313 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CEO Sergio Traversa sold 3,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $116,054.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sergio Traversa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, February 10th, Sergio Traversa sold 1,930 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $68,090.40.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Sergio Traversa sold 3,278 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $114,959.46.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Sergio Traversa sold 600 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $21,090.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Sergio Traversa sold 2,170 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $77,208.60.

Shares of RLMD traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $34.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,239. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.66 million, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.53. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.