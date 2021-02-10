Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Trading Up 9.5%

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) were up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.66. Approximately 1,028,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,289,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $759.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,536,000 after buying an additional 325,751 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after buying an additional 21,144 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 1,309.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 337,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 313,370 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 134,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

