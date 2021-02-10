ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 1.5% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $34,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total transaction of $812,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,947,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,461 shares of company stock valued at $37,707,404 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $584.56. 12,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,369. The stock has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $542.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.44. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.93 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.86.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

