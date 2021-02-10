SES Solar (OTCMKTS:SESI) Trading 31.8% Higher

Shares of SES Solar Inc. (OTCMKTS:SESI) traded up 31.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 423,579 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 323,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05.

SES Solar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SESI)

SES Solar Inc develops and delivers products in the field of photovoltaic energy in Switzerland. The company offers a range of photovoltaic products, such as solar tiles that comprise standard panels primarily for urban or rural areas, and flat or sloped roofs; and custom/architecturally integrated panels made of glass/glass tedlar, which are used for glazing, light admitting apertures in industrial and residential buildings, as well as for veranda roofs.

