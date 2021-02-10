SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) were up 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $22.08. Approximately 267,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 256,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHSP shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SharpSpring in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on SharpSpring from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SharpSpring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 1.75.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 million. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that SharpSpring, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SharpSpring news, CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Travis Whitton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SharpSpring by 9.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of SharpSpring by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the third quarter valued at $694,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of SharpSpring by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the fourth quarter valued at $1,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

SharpSpring Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHSP)

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

