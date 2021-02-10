SHIELD Price Up 16.4% This Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $236,681.94 and $45.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,107.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,763.27 or 0.03824287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.64 or 0.00398295 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.23 or 0.01106620 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.45 or 0.00473787 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.50 or 0.00380644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.94 or 0.00247128 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00022930 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

