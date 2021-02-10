Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $80.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.32. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $83.57.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $495,328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,618,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,610,000 after buying an additional 1,288,921 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,867,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,831,000 after buying an additional 579,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,384,000 after buying an additional 433,897 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,324,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after buying an additional 661,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,059,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,916,000 after purchasing an additional 369,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.