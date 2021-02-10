Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $5.47 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,763 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 2.0% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $203.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

