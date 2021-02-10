ShipChain (SHIP) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 29.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. ShipChain has a market cap of $561,105.97 and approximately $348.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 48.4% higher against the US dollar. One ShipChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00060507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $533.75 or 0.01153102 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00056534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.92 or 0.05547670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00028262 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00017809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00045144 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00033256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars.

