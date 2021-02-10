ShockWave Medical (SWAV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The company had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ShockWave Medical to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $129.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.34 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $376,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,333.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 132,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $12,551,132.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,083 shares in the company, valued at $21,853,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,738 shares of company stock worth $33,466,344 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

