Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director James A. Aschleman Sells 5,000 Shares

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director James A. Aschleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $255,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.91. 125,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.93 million, a PE ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $53.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.77.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $274.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.10 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.25%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,561,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 957,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,531,000 after purchasing an additional 123,383 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 662,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,974,000 after purchasing an additional 280,870 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 126,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.