Shopify (SHOP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Shopify to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,432.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 912.74, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,453.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,182.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,056.85. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,066.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

