Short Interest in Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Decreases By 96.9%

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the January 14th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASPCF remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 109,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,801. The company has a market capitalization of $76.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.79. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

Get Acerus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.