Short Interest in Adaptive Medias, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADTM) Increases By 1,508.6%

Adaptive Medias, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADTM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 223,600 shares, an increase of 1,508.6% from the January 14th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,776,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ADTM remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 598,194,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,356,406. Adaptive Medias has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About Adaptive Medias

Adaptive Medias, Inc, a programmatic audience and content monetization company, provides digital video and mobile solutions for Website owners, app developers, and video publishers for optimize content through advertising. The company provides programmatic and real time bidding advertising solutions across mobile, video, and display, as well as a business-to-business digital video content management platform SaaS.

