Short Interest in Adaptive Medias, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADTM) Increases By 1,508.6%

Adaptive Medias, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADTM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 223,600 shares, an increase of 1,508.6% from the January 14th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,776,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ADTM remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 598,194,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,356,406. Adaptive Medias has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
About Adaptive Medias
