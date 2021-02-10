Short Interest in AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Drops By 98.6%

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the January 14th total of 367,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,001,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AgraFlora Organics International stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,911,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,352. AgraFlora Organics International has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

AgraFlora Organics International Company Profile

AgraFlora Organics International Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada and the Republic of Colombia. The company was formerly known as PUF Ventures Inc and changed its name to AgraFlora Organics International Inc in November 2018. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

