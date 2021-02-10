Short Interest in AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Drops By 98.6%

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the January 14th total of 367,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,001,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AgraFlora Organics International stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,911,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,352. AgraFlora Organics International has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.
AgraFlora Organics International Company Profile
Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for AgraFlora Organics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgraFlora Organics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.