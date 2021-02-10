Short Interest in Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Declines By 91.4%

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the January 14th total of 953,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,147,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Ascent Solar Technologies stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 503,076,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,516,156. Ascent Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.
About Ascent Solar Technologies
Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround
Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.