Short Interest in Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Decreases By 93.3%

Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the January 14th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,903,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ASDN remained flat at $$3.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. 161,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,231,757. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15. Astro Aerospace has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.44.
Astro Aerospace Company Profile
