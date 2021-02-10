Short Interest in Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Decreases By 93.3%

Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the January 14th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,903,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASDN remained flat at $$3.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. 161,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,231,757. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15. Astro Aerospace has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.44.

Astro Aerospace Company Profile

Astro Aerospace Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops self-piloted and autonomous, manned and unmanned, electric vertical take-off and landing aerial vehicles. It intends to provide the market with aerial transportation for humans and cargo. The company was formerly known as CPSM, Inc and changed its name to Astro Aerospace Ltd.

