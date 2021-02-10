Short Interest in ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Increases By 4,400.0%

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 4,400.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS ASXFY traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.43. 2,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,603. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.07. ASX has a 12-month low of $39.87 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

Get ASX alerts:

About ASX

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company offers securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; central counterparty clearing services; and technical and information services. It is also involved in the registry, depository, and settlement activities, as well as delivery-versus-payment clearing of financial products.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.