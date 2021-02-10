Short Interest in Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Drops By 86.1%

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the January 14th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATASY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.61. 3,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 106.78 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46. Atlantia has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlantia in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 15,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

