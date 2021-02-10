ShowHand (HAND) Reaches One Day Volume of $162.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ShowHand has a total market cap of $64,506.39 and $162.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00059746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.34 or 0.01146809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00056054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00029935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.34 or 0.05610140 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00020601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00045773 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00033168 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

HAND is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.