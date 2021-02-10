Sidoti Begins Coverage on QAD (NASDAQ:QADA)

Stock analysts at Sidoti began coverage on shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ QADA traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.17. 1,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,304. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 450.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. QAD has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $75.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.47 and its 200-day moving average is $51.20.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.20. QAD had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that QAD will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QAD news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 12,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $753,689.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,336 shares in the company, valued at $9,728,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in QAD during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of QAD during the third quarter worth about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 454.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in QAD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

