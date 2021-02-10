Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Shares Down 6.7%

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares traded down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.13. 2,432,181 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 1,283,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $359.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.81.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.26. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the third quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sientra by 252.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

