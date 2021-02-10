Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.30

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and traded as high as $4.44. Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 59,140 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMT shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.03. The stock has a market cap of C$701.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$97.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

