Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Up 9%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)’s stock price shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.55 and last traded at $44.21. 2,035,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,561,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIG. Northcoast Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.72. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,068,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,025,000 after purchasing an additional 237,983 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,022,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 66,185 shares during the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

