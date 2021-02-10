Silver Lake Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 11,836 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.4% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

MCD stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.00. 102,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228,343. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $159.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

