Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 99.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,314 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNW stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,930. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.16. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

PNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

